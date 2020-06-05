AWS, Slack partner to take on Microsoft Teams

Amazon Web Services has entered a new multi-year agreement with collaboration software vendor Slack to bolster enterprise workforce collaboration solutions.

As part of the deal, Slack will migrate its Slack Calls capability for all voice and video calling to Amazon’s video conferencing and online meetings suite, Chime.

Slack will also leverage AWS’s global infrastructure to support enterprise customers and offer them data residency. The company will also use a range of AWS services, including storage, compute, database, security, analytics, and machine learning, to develop new collaboration features.

AWS will also use Slack within its internal teams to communicate and work together.

Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield said, “The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools.”

“Strategically partnering with AWS allows both companies to scale to meet demand and deliver enterprise-grade offerings to our customers. By integrating AWS services with Slack’s channel-based messaging platform, we’re helping teams easily and seamlessly manage their cloud infrastructure projects and launch cloud-based services without ever leaving Slack.”

In addition to Amazon Chime, Slack will also get integrations with AWS Key Management Service, AWS Chatbot and Amazon AppFlow.

AWS chief executive Andy Jassy said, “Together, AWS and Slack are giving developer teams the ability to collaborate and innovate faster on the front end with applications, while giving them the ability to efficiently manage their backend cloud infrastructure.”

“AWS customers gain a powerful new means of managing their AWS resources that will help teams collaborate and build more applications using the broadest and deepest set of cloud services. We look forward to working with Slack to expand the ways we can help our customers innovate in the cloud.”