AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent

Amazon Web Services has just made an aggressive move in the disaster recovery market, by slashing prices by eighty percent.

Disaster recovery (DR) is a natural application for cloud service providers, because it can reduce the need for organisations to own and operate a shadow data centre of their own to take over when disasters strike.

The state of the art in cloud DR has evolved to offer continuous replication of workloads and data into a cloud so that if disaster strikes, cutover to clouds is swift and painless. End-customers get the resilience they want, lower capex, and also enjoy the fact that hyperscale cloud operators are better-buttressed against natural disasters.

CRN understands that Microsoft’s cloud DR – Azure Site Recovery – is a hit product that has seen some of the most enthusiastic and rapid Azure adoption by customers.

Which may be why AWS today announced it’s dropped the price of its own CloudEndure Disaster Recovery product “by 80% to US$0.028 per hour per server, or an estimated $20 per month per server.”

That’s now less than the US$25/month for Azure Site Recovery, and builds AWS a more competitive DR position!

While cloud DR is grand for end-customers, and probably more likely to result in swift and successful recovery from disasters, it’s a bit of a bummer for the channel as it means fewer sales of extra kit!