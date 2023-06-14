AWS suffers service degradation

Amazon Web Services suffered an capacity management issue in the US-EAST-1 region this morning, affecting multiple services for customers.

The ongoing service degradation issue started just before 5 am AEST, with customers experiencing increased error rates and latencies for the US-EAST-1 region.

CRN Australia was able to confirm the issue, which meant the AWS Management Console in the US-EAST-1 region was unavailable for customers.

Customers experienced log in errors and authentication issues while using the AWS Management Console, or while authenticating through Cognito or IAM STS.

Support calls and chats were also down for some customers.

AWS has now indicated that the outage is resolving.

"We quickly narrowed down the root cause to be an issue with a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, which caused errors directly for customers (including through API Gateway) and indirectly through the use by other AWS services," the cloud giant said on the Health Dashboard.

"We have associated other services that are impacted by this issue to this post on the Health Dashboard." it said.

AWS said multiple services were affected by the issue, including Cloudformation and Lambda.