AWS suffers service degradation

By on
AWS suffers service degradation

Amazon Web Services suffered an capacity management issue in the US-EAST-1 region this morning, affecting multiple services for customers.

The ongoing service degradation issue started just before 5 am AEST, with customers experiencing increased error rates and latencies for the US-EAST-1 region.

CRN Australia was able to confirm the issue, which meant the AWS Management Console in the US-EAST-1 region was unavailable for customers.

Customers experienced log in errors and authentication issues while using the AWS Management Console, or while authenticating through Cognito or IAM STS.

Support calls and chats were also down for some customers.

AWS has now indicated that the outage is resolving.

"We quickly narrowed down the root cause to be an issue with a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, which caused errors directly for customers (including through API Gateway) and indirectly through the use by other AWS services," the cloud giant said on the Health Dashboard.

"We have associated other services that are impacted by this issue to this post on the Health Dashboard." it said.

AWS said multiple services were affected by the issue, including Cloudformation and Lambda.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amazon web services aws cloud

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract

Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract
Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?