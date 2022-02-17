AWS to launch new Local Zones in Perth, Brisbane and Auckland

Cloud giant Amazon Web Services has announced three new AWS Local Zones across Australia and New Zealand, in Perth, Brisbane and Auckland.

AWS describes Local Zones as “a type of infrastructure deployment” that provides single-digit latency to customers accessing core AWS, connected to their workloads running in other AWS regions.

There are 16 existing AWS Local Zones across the US with 31 planned for launch in 25 countries over the next two years.

AWS said that the Auckland Local Zone will complement the investment into a NZ$7.5 billion data centre region that is expected to open in 2024. Other infrastructure in the region includes Amazon CloudFront and AWS Outposts.

The Perth and Brisbane Local Zones join AWS’ current Australian infrastructure including the availability zone in Sydney, the upcoming availability zone in Melbourne, and Edge locations in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

“We know that delivering ultra-low latency applications for a seamless user experience matters for many businesses and industries, so we are excited to bring the edge of the cloud closer to more customers in Australia to help meet their requirements,” said Iain Rouse, Director and County Leader Worldwide Public Sector at AWS in Australia and New Zealand.

“AWS Local Zones will empower more public and private organisations, innovative startups, and AWS Partners to deliver a new generation of leading edge, low-latency applications to end users, taking advantage of the cost savings, scalability, and high availability that AWS provides. The new AWS Local Zones are a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds and commitment to accelerate innovation by bringing cloud infrastructure to more locations in Australia,” he added.

CEO of Kiwi business IT services provider and Spark Business Group member CCL, Heather Graham, said of the announcement, “We welcome AWS’s continued local investment in advanced cloud capabilities and infrastructure, which is an important enabler for businesses across Aotearoa. As part of our hybrid cloud portfolio, we look forward to helping our customers take advantage of the low-latency and performance benefits the new service offers.”

Preeti Bajaj, managing director of Advanced Tier AWS services partner Modis, part of The Adecco Group, said, “We welcome the news of new AWS Local Zones in Perth and Brisbane, which will bring the cloud even closer to our customers and help us to elevate their business success.

"With AWS expanding its presence across Australia, many of our customers will benefit from migrating workloads to the cloud as they can achieve faster data processing with ultra-low latency, and seamlessly connect to local workloads which is key to unlocking business opportunities.”

CRN NZ is set to launch in the coming weeks. Contact NZ bureau chief Ben Moore for more information.