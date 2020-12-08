AWS to open Melbourne region in 2022

Amazon Web Services will open a second Australian infrastructure region in 2022, located in in Melbourne.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) region will consist of three availability zones at launch, and will become one of 26 zones in eight AWS regions across Asia Pacific.

AWS said the new region would enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run their applications and serve end users from data centres located in Australia.

“Over the last decade, customers in Australia have relied upon the cloud to transform businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies, and with another AWS region coming to Asia Pacific, we look forward to helping accelerate these transformations,” AWS senior vice president of global infrastructure and customer support Peter DeSantis said.

“Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, we’re providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations.”

Joining the announcement are AWS partners Versent and Deloitte, who both welcomed the upcoming launch.

Versent chief executive Thor Essman said, “Our collaboration with AWS has been critical to our long-term growth, and just as critical to our ability to pivot and support customers during recent times.”

“The announcement of a new AWS Region in Melbourne will allow us to continue to innovate rapidly, hire more skilled Australians for the 70-plus roles we currently have open, and ensure the availability and delivery of world-leading technology foundations to businesses around Australia.”

Deloitte Asia Pacific chief transformation officer Rob Hillard said, “Deloitte has been an AWS Strategic Global Premier Partner since 2015, and with AWS, we have delivered advanced technology products and services to Australian businesses and public sector agencies, including the University of Newcastle, Jemena, and David Jones.”

“Critical to this has been arming our employees with the latest skills needed to help these – and many more – businesses adapt quicker than ever, which is why we have given more than 4000 employees across Deloitte the opportunity to further develop their skills in cloud computing via the Deloitte Cloud Guild, a technology training program in collaboration with AWS.”

“The announcement of the Asia Pacific (Melbourne) region will allow us to leverage these enhanced cloud skills to deliver secure, highly available, and disruptive solutions to our customers.”