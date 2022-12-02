AWS unveils new Partner Solution Factory, plus Marketplace, Data Exchange enhancements

By on
Ruba Borno (AWS)

Amazon Web Services has unveiled a range of new offerings for its channel partners, particularly around software-as-a-service, ISV partners and AWS Marketplace.

Announced at the vendor’s re:Invent conference, AWS vice president of worldwide channels and alliances Ruba Borno revealed the new AWS Partner Solution Factory, as well as enhancements to AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange.

AWS Partner Solution Factory, available as a preview, offers partners an easier way to develop prebuilt supported solutions, including being able to collaborate with AWS experts, storyboards and system architecture designs, demos and other resources. The solution can be combined with other solutions from AWS SaaS Factory.

“Partners who utilise these programs successfully are able to deliver on business outcomes to customers and want better customer outcomes and a superior customer experience,” Borno said.

Also in public preview are AWS Marketplace’s new additions, data visualisation dashboards and vendor insights.

The visualisation dashboard aims to help partners more easily understand their businesses without requiring any technical integration.

“Sellers can now visualise their financial data, get visibility on their invoicing and disbursements and see the overall picture of their business AWS Marketplace,” Borno said.

Vendor insights aim to reduce the complexity of risk assessments by compiling security compliance information for third party software and presenting it in a unified way to customers.

“With vendor insights, customers can conduct risk assessments within hours and they can continuously monitor the security posture of their favourite party software,” Borno said.

“[It] has already received a great response from ISVs who are really positive about the efficiencies it creates for them while helping AWS customers know that they're buying with convenience, confidence and control.

”We will continue to invest in your success and expand your opportunities with AWS at every stage of your journey. Whether you want to reach new customers, to sell what AWS sellers, take advantage of AWS Marketplace. We believe that the highest level of customer obsession is partnership.”

AWS Data Exchange, which helps AWS customers securely exchange file-based data sets, also received two new integrations, Data Exchange for Lake Formation and Data Exchange for Amazon S3.

Data Exchange for Lake Formation enables data subscribers to find and subscribe to third-party data sets that are managed directly through Lake Formation. It aims to help subscribers that want to more easily integrate third-party data directly into their data lake.

Data Exchange for Amazon S3 works similarly but through S3 buckets, where data subscribers won’t need to create or manage data copies.

“We are so excited about the continued potential for AWS Marketplace for our partners to sell their SaaS offers, services solutions or data to hundreds of thousands customers so that you can expand your opportunities with AWS.”

Nico Arboleda attended AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.

