AWS vs Microsoft vs Google Cloud Q3 2022 earnings face-off

The three largest cloud providers in the world —Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft—all recently released their financial earnings for the quarter spanning from July to September.

These three massive technology conglomerates have been leading the global public cloud and cloud services market for years now, while at the same time battling each other for market leadership.

Gartner is projecting that total end-user worldwide spending on public cloud services will hit a record US$592 billion in 2023, which would represent a 21 per cent increase compared to US$490 billion in 2022.

“Cloud migration is not stopping,” said Sid Nag, vice president and analyst at Gartner. “Cloud computing will continue to be a bastion of safety and innovation, supporting growth during uncertain times due to its agile, elastic and scalable nature.”

All three companies ended quarters on September 30, 2022.

It represented Amazon and Google’s third quarter 2022, while the three months from July to September represented Microsoft’s first fiscal quarter 2023.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is led by chief executive Adam Selipsky, while Google Cloud is Google’s flagship cloud group, run by chief executive Thomas Kurian.

It is key to note that Microsoft doesn’t break out its cloud business as a standalone business group and has yet to provides exact dollar figures for its flagship Azure cloud offering.

Instead, Microsoft wraps Azure and other cloud services inside the company’s “Intelligent Cloud” segment.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai were both bullish about the company’s future in cloud computing during their earnings report with media and analysts last month as the market continues to expand.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy did not attend the Amazon’s recent earnings report.

Total sales

AWS: US$20.5 Billion

Microsoft: US$20.3 Billion

Google Cloud: US$6.9 Billion

When it comes to total cloud revenue, AWS is still the market leader.

The Seattle-based cloud giant generated US$20.5 billion in sales during the quarter, up from US$16.1 billion year over year.

Google Cloud generated total sales of US$6.9 billion for the quarter, up from US$5 billion in third quarter 2021.

Meanwhile, Microsoft wraps up Azure and other cloud services sales inside the company’s “Intelligent Cloud” segment.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment generated US$20.3 billion in revenue during the quarter, up from US$16.9 billion one year ago.

Cloud growth rate

Google Cloud: 38 per cent

AWS: 27 per cent

Microsoft: 20 per cent

Google Cloud has been witnessing massive cloud growth over the past several years.

It increased revenue by a whopping 38 per cent in its third quarter with total sales of US$6.9 billion.

AWS increased its revenue by 27 per cent year over year on revenue of US$20.5 billion in the third quarter.

Revenue from Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud grew 20 per cent year over year to US$20.3 billion.

The company said overall growth included a 35 per cent increase in Azure and other cloud services sales year over year.

Microsoft does not provide exact Azure sales figures.

Operating income

Microsoft: US$9 Billion

AWS: US$5.4 Billion

Google Cloud: US$699 Million loss

Operating income from Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment reached approximately US$9 billion during its first fiscal quarter 2023.

Microsoft’s US$9 billion in operating income is up from US$7.7 billion compared to its first quarter 2022.

AWS’ operating income reached US$5.4 billion during the quarter, up from US$4.9 billion in third quarter 2021.

Google Cloud has yet to generate a profit. The company’s operating income for the quarter was a loss of US$699 million.

However, the third-quarter loss is less than the operating loss Google Cloud has witnessed in prior quarters this year.

In second-quarter 2022, Google Cloud reported an operating loss of US$858 million. In Google Cloud’s first-quarter 2022, the company had an operating loss of US$931 million.

“We do continue to invest meaningfully in [Google Cloud],” said Google’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat during the company’s earnings report last month.

“We’re still focused very much so on the path to profitability and free cash flow strength here. But we are continuing to invest in the business.”

Q3 2022 cloud services market share

AWS: 34 per cent

Microsoft: 21 per cent

Google: 11 per cent

AWS is continuing its reign as the global market share leader in cloud services, according to third quarter 2022 data from market research firm Synergy Research Group.

AWS won 34 per cent share of the worldwide cloud services market share in third quarter 2022, up from 33 per cent share one year ago.

Microsoft captured 21 per cent share of the global cloud services market in third- quarter 2022, up from 20 per cent share year over year.

Google Cloud won 11 per cent share of the worldwide cloud market, up from 10 per cent share in third-quarter 2021.

Worldwide enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services reached US$57.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 24 increase in year-over-year revenue growth, according to Synergy Research Group.

AWS, Microsoft and Google combined for 66 per cent share of the total US$57.5 billion cloud services market.

“Beyond these three, all other cloud providers, in aggregate, have been losing around 3 per centage points of market share per year but are still seeing strong double-digit revenue growth,” said John Dinsdale, a chief analyst at Synergy Research Group.

Synergy’s research includes worldwide cloud spending on Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform as-a-Service (PaaS) and hosted private cloud services.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella

Bold cloud statements from leaders

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, and Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky were all bullish about the cloud opportunities ahead.

“The long-term trends that are driving cloud adoption continue to play an even stronger role during uncertain macroeconomic times,” said Google’s Pichai during its earnings report.“

"Google Cloud helps customers solve today’s business challenges, improve productivity, reduce costs and unlock new growth engines.”

Pichai said, “Customers partner with Google Cloud because we offer a single platform that can analyse data across any cloud.”

Microsoft’s Nadella said his company’s cloud strategy is helping organisations “do more with less today.”

“It helps them align their spend with demand and mitigate risk around increasing energy costs and supply chain constraints,” said Nadella.

“We’re also seeing more customers turn to us to build and innovate with infrastructure they already have.”

Amazon’s Olsavsky said AWS is a top priority for Amazon where the company will continue to invest heavily.

“We continue to ramp up our investments in AWS, adding product builders and sales and professional services headcount to help customers save money, invent more quickly in their businesses and transition to the cloud,” said Olsavsky.

“The breadth and depth of our service offerings enable us to help them do things like move storage to lower-priced tiers options and shift workloads to our Graviton chips.”

