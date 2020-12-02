AWS, WA government sign common use arrangement

The Western Australian Government has signed a common use arrangement (CUA) with Amazon Web Services to better access the public cloud provider's services.

The arrangement leverages the Australian Federal Government's Whole of Government Agreement, which is managed by the Digital Transformation Agency.

The deal allows all WA state and local government authorities, as well as other approved entities such as universities, to use the contractual agreement to access the latest AWS services and features.

CUAs harness government’s buying power to save on costs and reduce duplication and administrative costs for agencies. As AWS bills customers directly, the new agreement will see WA reduce its direct costs with AWS and potentially free up funding to work with local partners.

Such arrangements involve well-established terms and conditions to mitigate financial, legal and reputational risk and realise savings across state government. They also support providing greater transparency of total state government expenditure on goods and services, including cloud services.

“The introduction of this centralised agreement provides Western Australian state and local government agencies as well as other approved users such as universities with a consistent approach to buying AWS services, without having to negotiate separate contract terms. The agreement will enable agencies to invest more time and resources to deliver services to citizens rather than on negotiating contracts,” AWS country director for public sector Iain Rouse said in a statement.

“With agencies and universities having the ability to access AWS services via the CUA, AWS partners can more easily build innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of Western Australian citizens. Since all agencies will have the same terms, the smallest and largest agencies alike will be able to access the same benefits, including AWS’s robust security and data protection capabilities.”