AWS will require MFA for all customers in 2024

Next year, Amazon Web Services customers signing into the AWS Management Console with a root user account will be required to enable multi-factor authentication to proceed.

Beginning in mid-2024, customers signing into the AWS Management Console with the root user of an AWS organisation account will be required to enable MFA to enter.

The AWS Management Console is a web application comprised of a broad collection of service consoles for managing AWS resources.

The console home page provides access to each service console and offers a single place to access the information customers need to perform their AWS related tasks.

Steve Schmidt, vice president of security engineering and chief security officer at Amazon, said the company will expand this program throughout 2024 to additional scenarios—such as standalone accounts outside an organisation in AWS Organisations—as AWS release features that make MFA even easier to adopt and manage at scale.

“Verifying that the most privileged users in AWS are protected with MFA is just the latest step in our commitment to continuously enhance the security posture of AWS customers,” said Schmidt in a blog post.

Customers who must enable MFA will be notified of the upcoming change through multiple channels, according to AWS, including a prompt when they sign into the console.

Amazon’s Schmidt said “security is our top priority at AWS.”

“MFA is one of the simplest and most effective ways to enhance account security, offering an additional layer of protection to help prevent unauthorised individuals from gaining access to systems or data,” said Schmidt.

The US$85 billion worldwide cloud market share leader has been investing in cloud security including new products and features as well as in new partner programs.

In June, AWS launched a new Cyber Insurance Program that guarantees customers a security insurance quote within two days, tied with massive revenue opportunities for the channel.

The program is aimed at helping AWS customers improve their security posture and get insured as quickly as possible—streamlining the sometimes-painstaking process of getting a customer the cybersecurity insurance it wants or needs.

In late 2022, AWS launched support for customers to register up to eight MFA devices per account root user or per IAM user in AWS, creating additional flexibility and resiliency for their MFA strategy.

“While the requirement to enable MFA for root users of Organisations management accounts is coming in 2024, we strongly encourage our customers to get started today by enabling MFA not only for their root users, but for all user types in their environments,” said Amazon’s Schmidt.

This article originally appeared at crn.com