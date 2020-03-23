Axcelerate Consulting Group brings ITsMine to ANZ

By on
Axcelerate consulting group will take on the market development for for Israeli-based cybersecurity start-up, ITsMine in A/NZ, Pacific, SEA, South Korea and Greater China,.

ITsMine’s Beyond DLPTM, is an automated solution that requires no policies and no permanent endpoint agents to protect against internal and external attackers.

The plug-in-and-play product requires real-time employee training, but keeps them informed of the proper handling of critical

Axcelerate Consulting Group director and senior partner, Sam Ghebranious said the consulting firm will be the “Asia arm” for ITsMine, to help them scale their go-to-market efforts. 

“Our focus now is to on-board a channel of VARs and MSSP’s through value added distributors [and] to offer customers security solutions,” he said.

“Security departments stay in control with forensic information even after data filtration,” said Ghebranious. “After data has been leaked and used, security departments will be immediately alerted with forensic details,” he said.

He said Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the data-protection-as-a service market during the forecast period.

According to Ghebranious two of the key factors that make networks and systems prone to cyber-attacks are increasing Internet connectivity and swift pace of digital transformation.

“[These] factors contribute to driving growth of data-protection-as-a-service market,” he added.

axcelerate itsmine security

