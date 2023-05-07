Axis Communications honours ANZ partners

Swedish network video vendor Axis Communications has announced the winners of its Oceania Partner Awards 2023, held at its annual partner summit in Alice Springs.

Partners were honoured for making significant contributions to enhancing security and advancing business operations last year, bolstering Axis Communications' reputation as a leading security solutions provider.

In Australia, the winners by region were:

  • JD Security - NSW and ACT
  • Link - QLD and NT
  • Securitas - VIC and TAS
  • Seme Solutions - WA

Fortis Security was named the fastest growing partner in Australia.

For New Zealand, Advanced Security Group was named the top Axis Communications partner.

The fastest growing partner in New Zealand award went to Datacom, while ARA Security took out the Oceania region partner award.

In the top distributor category, Dicker DAS won two awards for Australia, and Sektor took out three for New Zealand.

VSP was named the fastest growing distributor in Australia.

“We recognise and highly value the ongoing commitment of our partners and are proud to thank not only the award winners but also the entire partner network for their contributions over the past year," Wai King Wong, regional director for Oceania at Axis Communications, said.

 

