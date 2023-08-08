AZ Asia-Pacific adds watchTowr to security vendor lineup

By
AZ Asia-Pacific adds watchTowr to security vendor lineup
Benjamin Harris, watchTowr

Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity vendor watchTowr has appointed AZ Asia-Pacific as its distributor for Australia.

The vendor specialises in Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming technology, which are unified under the watchTowr Platform as a single solution, providing both attack surface visibility with continuous security testing.

“With AZ Asia-Pacific as our focus distributor, we aim to drive local coverage and skills across the diverse ASEAN markets. We are committed to establishing a strong local presence to better serve our customers,” watchTowr chief executive Benjamin Harris said.

“Given AZ Asia-Pacific’s technical expertise and proven track records across various industries, we are confident that this partnership will cement our position as the leading Attack Surface Management and Continuous Automated Red Teaming platform in the region.”

The watchTowr platform sits fully externally to any organisation, continuously mimicking the aggression and persistence of real-world cyberattacks.

The platform is aimed at clients like banks, insurers and governments.

“As a value-added technical distributor across ASEAN, we have seen immense evolutions and demands towards cyber security solutions," AZ managing director Seth Ho said.

"This includes growing threat actors which are amongst businesses top concerns." 

“AZ Asia-Pacific and watchTowr have decided that now is the right time to develop a well-rounded, proactive and automated approach in order to respond effectively to industry needs,” Ho added.

In July this year, CRN Fast50 company Mantel Group announced that it had partnered with watchTowr to deliver continuous penetration testing technology to its customers ANZ.

Tags:
az asiapacific benjamin harris distribution seth ho watchtowr

