Azentro, Calibre One and Ubivio join forces as Hexicor

Hexicor leadership team.

Unified communications company Azentro, IT service provider Calibre One and newly founded IoT firm Ubivio have joined forces under a new brand, Hexicor.

A spokesperson for the merged entity explained that Hexicor is now the parent company, offering shared services for its businesses.

Hexicor group will be led by Tony Trajceski as its chief executive.

Trajceski was promoted to the position from the general manager of Azentro and Calibre One role he held last year.

The three companies will continue to operate independently, the spokesperson said, with their identities and functions remaining the same as they are today.

Furthermore, new appointments have been made, along with more staff hired, to support the growth across the three companies.

Among these are Brett Goschen, a telco industry veteran who joined as group chief financial officer from Vodafone Qatar in November last year.

Ten more roles, including general managers, sales and technical specialists will be added to the group's existing staff.

Group chairman Bob Bishop said the three have undergone a significant and positive restructure to enable their services and solutions to remain highly relevant to their current and future customers, and to stay ahead of global ICT trends.

Calibre One was itself acquired by Azentro in April last year, combining 110 employees and around $35 million in sales across the country.

Ubivio is a new Internet of Things business, which Hexicor called a "spin in" from Azentro.

Apart from IoT technology, Ubivio will specialise in automation and smart systems.

