Azure IRAP adds seven services to 'protected' level

Microsoft has announced that seven more Azure offerings have been granted the Australian government’s ‘protected’ level certification.

The new offerings were independently assessed by the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) in alignment with the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).

The offerings include:

IRAP aims to maximise the security of Australian federal, state, and local government data by focusing on the technology infrastructure that stores, processes and communicates it across the Azure platform.

The IRAP assessment of the new services provides assurance to both public sector customers in government and their commercial counterparts that the Azure offerings have appropriate and effective security controls in place for the processing, storage, and transmission of information classified up to and including the level of ‘protected’.

In 2018, Azure was the first hyperscale public cloud to achieve the ‘protected’ level certification, which allows agencies to host highly sensitive government data in Azure and Office 365.