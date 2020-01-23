Backup vendor Cohesity appoints new ANZ boss

Data management software vendor Cohesity has appointed Steve Coad as its new country manager for Australia and New Zealand, replacing ANZ managing director Theo Hourmouzis.

Based in Melbourne, Coad is tasked with growing the adoption of Cohesity’s product offerings in the region, as well as working alongside channel partners.

“Steve not only brings a wealth of relevant industry expertise to Cohesity, but he also has a deep understanding of the regional market and the IT infrastructure needs of enterprises in Australia and New Zealand,” Cohesity APAC vice president of sales William Ho said in a statement.

“His experience will be instrumental in accelerating our business growth while enabling our customers and partners to extract maximum value their most important digital asset – their data.”

Theo Hourmouzis was the first Cohesity employee in ANZ when he was named managing director in late 2017. He departed the company in November 2019, later joining devops platform vendor Sysdig as its managing director.

Coad moved to Cohesity from Big Switch Networks, where he was the ANZ managing director since March 2017. Prior to that, he was the ANZ managing director of Aruba Networks from 2012 to 2015 and maintained the role up until 2017 when the company was acquired by HPE.

Other stops include top sales roles at BlackBerry-owned Good Technology, VMware, IBM, EMC Corporation and Cisco.