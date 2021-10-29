Backup vendor Veeam celebrates its best-performing ANZ partners

Backup vendor Veeam celebrated its Australia and New Zealand partners with a virtual awards ceremony where it announced its top ANZ partners for the year.

The awards acknowledge the “accomplishments and commitment” of Veeam’s highest performing resellers and managed service providers, the company said in a statement.

“While 2020 was a year many would rather forget, Veeam is proud to have hosted the recent ProPartner Awards and celebrate our partners’ incredible achievements from the past year,” Veeam A/NZ channel sales director Klasie Holtzhausen said.

“Our expanding ecosystem of channel partners across A/NZ is a core element to Veeam’s success, and these Awards are a small gesture for us to show our appreciation. Congratulations to all our winners.”

Aussie winners included Adelaide-based MSP Logic Plus, Perth-based data solutions specialist provider Probax, as well as DXC Connect Australia, and Data#3.

On Logic Plus taking home the Rising Star VCSP Partner award, chief operations officer Cain Cooke said, “Our team is extremely excited to see our hard work and commitment to converting clients to best in class solutions recognised by such a fantastic partner. As a business on an accelerated growth path our partnership with Veeam offers flexible and reliable data protection services as part of our comprehensive support offering.”

Probax chief operating officer Sam Meegahage said of the company winning the top Australian VCSP award, “Probax has worked with Veeam for more than 10 years and this award recognises our continued collaboration and success with Veeam, and further highlights our dedication to helping grow Veeam business in ANZ.”

A DXC Connect Australia spokesperson said the company’s win of the Rising Star Pro Partner award came after “significant time and effort over the past 12 months to increase the capability of the team by scaling up our sales, delivery, and support training program to produce a highly professional team committed to delivering quality outcomes for our customers.”

Data#3 nabbed the Pro Partner of the Year award – CRN has reached out for comment.

The full list of awards and winners

Rising Star VCSP Partner of the Year A/NZ

Logic Plus

Rising Star Pro Partner of the Year A/NZ

DXC Connect

VCSP Partner of the Year Australia

Probax

VCSP Partner of the Year NZ

CCL

Pro Partner of the Year A/NZ

Data#3

Sales Excellence A/NZ

Gary Grant – Data#3

Technical Excellence A/NZ

Rhys Hammond – Data#3

Marketing Excellence A/NZ

Datacom “Peace of Mind for o365”

Distributor of the Year ANZ

Ingram Micro New Zealand

Alliance Partner of the Year ANZ

HPE

Innovation Partner of the Year ANZ

vBridge