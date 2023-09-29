Baidam Solutions and Tenable Software partner to offer Indigenous STEM scholarship

By on
Baidam Solutions and Tenable Software partner to offer Indigenous STEM scholarship

Indigenous-owned cybersecurity firm Baidam Solutions and Tenable Software have partnered to provide the first lifetime scholarship for Indigenous STEM students at Western Australia's Edith Cowan University (ECU).

Brisbane-based Baidam Solutions strives to bridge the gap of diversity and inclusion in the national cybersecurity sector through education.

The company positions 52 per cent of its annual profits back into First Nations community outcomes.

“Giving back to the community we represent is at the cornerstone of our organisation,” Baidam Solutions' CEO and co-founder Phillip Jenkinson said.

“The decision to support greater Indigenous participation in ECU was obvious, given the university’s impressive track record, and since opening our Perth office a few months ago, we have been delighted by the reception we have received from other First Nations businesses, members of the community and customers who are looking to drive more than just a business outcome from their procurement budgets.” 

The scholarship is the third of its kind delivered by Baidam Solutions to Australian universities and the first it has delivered in Western Australia. 

“The School of Science at ECU is dedicated to increasing diversity in STEM disciplines," its executive dean, professor Andrew Woodward said. 

"This partnership with, and generous support from, Baidam and Tenable will play a significant role in providing an opportunity for First Nations people to join the cyber security workforce."

First Nations man and Baidam Group CEO Jack Reis said: “I am not just an Indigenous business owner. My mission goes beyond firewalls and code. It's about igniting the spark of opportunity for the next generation of Indigenous STEM warriors, fortifying our future while honouring our past,” Reis said.

"In partnership with Tenable, we're doing more than scanning vulnerabilities; we're building bridges to opportunity. Our shared legacy blends innovation with Indigenous wisdom, fostering a diverse future for Australia’s national security and empowering the next generation."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
baidam solutions edith cowan university indigenous stem students security tenable software

Partner Content

Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17
Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
What Cisco&#8217;s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring

What Cisco’s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?