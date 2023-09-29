Baidam Solutions and Tenable Software partner to offer Indigenous STEM scholarship

Indigenous-owned cybersecurity firm Baidam Solutions and Tenable Software have partnered to provide the first lifetime scholarship for Indigenous STEM students at Western Australia's Edith Cowan University (ECU).

Brisbane-based Baidam Solutions strives to bridge the gap of diversity and inclusion in the national cybersecurity sector through education.

The company positions 52 per cent of its annual profits back into First Nations community outcomes.

“Giving back to the community we represent is at the cornerstone of our organisation,” Baidam Solutions' CEO and co-founder Phillip Jenkinson said.

“The decision to support greater Indigenous participation in ECU was obvious, given the university’s impressive track record, and since opening our Perth office a few months ago, we have been delighted by the reception we have received from other First Nations businesses, members of the community and customers who are looking to drive more than just a business outcome from their procurement budgets.”

The scholarship is the third of its kind delivered by Baidam Solutions to Australian universities and the first it has delivered in Western Australia.

“The School of Science at ECU is dedicated to increasing diversity in STEM disciplines," its executive dean, professor Andrew Woodward said.

"This partnership with, and generous support from, Baidam and Tenable will play a significant role in providing an opportunity for First Nations people to join the cyber security workforce."

First Nations man and Baidam Group CEO Jack Reis said: “I am not just an Indigenous business owner. My mission goes beyond firewalls and code. It's about igniting the spark of opportunity for the next generation of Indigenous STEM warriors, fortifying our future while honouring our past,” Reis said.

"In partnership with Tenable, we're doing more than scanning vulnerabilities; we're building bridges to opportunity. Our shared legacy blends innovation with Indigenous wisdom, fostering a diverse future for Australia’s national security and empowering the next generation."