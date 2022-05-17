Baidam Solutions scores Vectra AI Asia-Pacific reseller of the year award

Network security vendor Vectra AI has honoured Brisbane-based managed services provider Baidam Solutions as one of its top partners across Asia-Pacific.

Baidam was the sole Australian partner to receive an award at the vendor’s inaugural partner awards for the region, securing the reseller partner of the year award for 2021.

“We want to thank Vectra for recognising all the work Baidam Solutions has been doing to help organisations accurately detect threats in their network including the early stages of ransomware,” Baidam Solutions co-CEO and co-founder Jack Reis said.

“We continue to recommend these best of breed products as a key part of our recommended security stack to our customers, allowing them to have full visibility - the gift of sight.”

Baidam joined three other partners across APAC, with Malaysia-based Firmus named enterprise reseller partner of the year, Philippines-based ShellSoft as enterprise partner of the year and Japan-based Macnica as distribution partner of the year.

Vectra said the regional awards were created to recognise partners who “add immense value” to its customer and product ecosystem and help contribute to the company’s overall success. It added that the winners were chosen based on their excellence in customer service, innovation and technological expertise.

The vendor added that Baidam’s win also reinforced its own internal research report, which highlighted the importance of channel partners as businesses ramp up their security infrastructure.

Vectra APJ vice president David Sajoto said, “In today's incalculable, turbulent, and unpredictable business environments, robust threat detection and response solutions are required, so building strong and mutually beneficial partnerships with leading technology providers and channel-focused organisations has always been crucial for us at Vectra.”

“We are ecstatic at Vectra to have such a fantastic network of partners, and we are even more thrilled to be able to recognise some of the great work these organisations do with our first-ever Partner of the Year Awards.”

Vectra APJ director of channels Dee Clinton said, “We place a high importance on ensuring all of our existing and prospective customers can quickly and readily find, deploy and adopt our threat detection and response technology, as cyberattacks continue to rapidly scale.”

“Our phenomenal network of partners plays a massive role in the successful execution of this goal, and we are thrilled to highlight some of these world-class institutions through our first ever partner awards.”