Barhead deploys office space management tool for NRMA

Barhead is supplying its Power Platform-based solution Clearspace to NRMA Insurance to provide tools enabling a safe return to work and improved flexibility for its employees across NSW.

The conversations about the customer’s needs began in June 2020 and the solution was live by October the same year.

The solution provides a simple booking system that integrates with Microsoft 365, which was already NRMA's core productivity solution, allowing people to use Teams to book a desk or meeting room ahead of their planned return to the office.

The company wanted a compatible solution that could provide transparency regarding the location of employees to ensure desk cleaning could be scheduled and contact tracing undertaken when needed.

Employees can click on Clearspace in Teams to view a map of the office on their desktop showing vacant and occupied desks and then make a booking for a date, time and location.

Once people arrive at the office they can use the Clearspace app on their mobile to check in and out.

NRMA technology business partner Alanna Azar said, “At the NRMA Group we recognise time is precious and that providing flexibility helps people meet the challenges of work and personal commitments. We also know getting a good balance between work and home life creates a better workplace full of happier, healthier, more productive and more engaged employees. It’s about outcomes, not face time.”

Clearspace also delivers insights through visual dashboards and analytics based on Power BI to show capacity and availability across multiple offices. It can also be configured to ensure compliance with social distancing regulations.

Barhead IP and product head Doug Maloney said, “It's been a great experience for us working so closely with NRMA.

“Clearspace has been designed to offer a simple to use solution for employees returning to the office – ensuring peace of mind that they have a safe, clean environment to work in. At the same time, it provides at-a-glance metrics to the enterprise about utilisation of facilities, bringing confidence that all the current rules and regulations are being adhered to, and peace of mind that if there is the need for contact tracing all the data is there instantly.”