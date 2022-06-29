Barhead, Engage Squared, Data#3 score global Microsoft partner awards

Australian partners have scored global honours from Microsoft in its recent Partner of the Year Awards, alongside others across the world.

The vendor handed out awards recognising partners’ “agility and creativity” in building new technologies on Microsoft Cloud and platforms, with the categories Modern Work, Azure, Business Applications and Social Impact.

Brisbane-based Myriad Technologies was named Industry category winner for Defence & Intelligence, in recognition of its zero-trust multidomain data fabric for C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) interoperability.

Data#3 was named Modern Work category winner for Device Distributor/Reseller, recognising its acceleration to transform itself to deliver an as-a-service approach, including devices, meeting rooms and Azure.

Commenting on the win, Data#3 National Practice Manager for DaaS Paul Fountain said, “We observed the market shift to the modern device management construct with a customer desire to procure devices using a lifecycle approach. Customers are seeking a service that frees up resources and cash flow to direct to other initiatives, and provides a predictable cost basis.”

Engage Squared was also honoured in the same category under Employee Experience, recognised for its solutions addressing common workplace pain points, such as employee experience, technology adoption, compliance and records management, process improvement and hybrid work.

Posting on LinkedIn, Engage Squared said, “We couldn't be more thrilled to be recognised with this award, especially as more organisations look to improve their employee experience through technology. Of course, we could not have done this without our Engage Squared family. A big thank you to our team who put in the hard work to deliver great outcomes for our clients!”

Barhead Solutions was named Social Impact category winner for Community Response, for developing RISEUP and By-Name-List 2.0 (BNL 2.0), Power Platform and Dynamics 365-based solutions for nonprofits to collect insights from homeless youth and connect them with education and workplace opportunities.

Barhead head of not-for-profit Amanda Stenson said, “Barhead are delighted to be recognised for our ongoing community involvement. We are committed to working on initiatives that create impact through the creative implementation of Microsoft technologies. It is a privilege to work with these organisations and provide immediate and measurable benefit through our solutions.”

Modis Consulting’s Australian office was honoured in the same category for Inclusion Changemaker, for developing the Yarning app, which enables Aboriginal communities of Western Australia by removing language barriers and bridging the gap in access to social services.

EY Australia was named Country/Region winner for Australia, recognising its partnership on Microsoft Cloud capabilities and for placing Microsoft at the centre of its data and AI efforts.