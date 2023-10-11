Barhead enhances Wesley's support for gamblers, abuse victims

Sydney-based Microsoft partner Barhead Solutions deployed Dynamics 365 for Wesley Mission to improve its services for problem gamblers and domestic abuse victims.

Barhead implemented and customised Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to support Wesley's Escaping Violence Payment and GambleAware programs.

The deployment has helped Wesley better manage inbound call centre requests and streamline case management, particularly around the storage of confidential client information.

It has also helped improve the release of emergency cash assistance, which is crucial to help victims of domestic abuse.

The deployment is part of Wesley's ongoing cloud migration, with the non-profit planning to transition its on-premise data centres to Azure.

"With Barhead as our partner, our projects were able to go live and deliver results within a short period of time," Wesley Mission's Dynamics 365 product owner Geoff Menzies said.

Using Power Platform components such as data analytics tool Power BI, Wesley Mission can now generate reports about helpline call volumes and the busiest times for call centres.

These metrics help assess the effectiveness of government-funded programs and services for problem gamblers and domestic abuse victims.

"Dynamics 365 was a natural fit for us because it can seamlessly integrate with other Microsoft applications, including the low-code Power Platform," Menzies said.

"Through Power Pages or Dynamics 365 portals, our clients can easily access info stored within Dynamics."