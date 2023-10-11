Barhead enhances Wesley's support for gamblers, abuse victims

By on
Barhead enhances Wesley's support for gamblers, abuse victims
John Orrock and Ken Struthers, Barhead Solutions

Sydney-based Microsoft partner Barhead Solutions deployed Dynamics 365 for Wesley Mission to improve its services for problem gamblers and domestic abuse victims.

Barhead implemented and customised Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to support Wesley's Escaping Violence Payment and GambleAware programs.

The deployment has helped Wesley better manage inbound call centre requests and streamline case management, particularly around the storage of confidential client information.

It has also helped improve the release of emergency cash assistance, which is crucial to help victims of domestic abuse.

The deployment is part of Wesley's ongoing cloud migration, with the non-profit planning to transition its on-premise data centres to Azure. 

"With Barhead as our partner, our projects were able to go live and deliver results within a short period of time," Wesley Mission's Dynamics 365 product owner Geoff Menzies said.

Using Power Platform components such as data analytics tool Power BI, Wesley Mission can now generate reports about helpline call volumes and the busiest times for call centres.

These metrics help assess the effectiveness of government-funded programs and services for problem gamblers and domestic abuse victims. 

"Dynamics 365 was a natural fit for us because it can seamlessly integrate with other Microsoft applications, including the low-code Power Platform," Menzies said.

"Through Power Pages or Dynamics 365 portals, our clients can easily access info stored within Dynamics."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
barhead solutions digital microsoft dynamics 365 wesley mission

Partner Content

How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal

Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal
Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart

Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart
Zero trust becoming mainstream, says CyberCX's Andrew Bedford

Zero trust becoming mainstream, says CyberCX's Andrew Bedford

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?