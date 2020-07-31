Barhead, Fusion5 punch above their weight in Microsoft partner community

Two Aussie partners, Barhead Solutions and Fusion5, have gained entry to an exclusive global Microsoft partner club, the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications.

Membership in the elite group is based on sales achievements that rank companies in the top echelon of the Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners.

Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard by delivering solutions that help organisations efficiency and profitability.

Membership benefits include to the Inner Circle Virtual Summits, taking quarterly between July 2020 and June 2021, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

“Each year we recognise Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” Microsoft business applications ecosystem lead Cecilia Flombaum said in a statement.

“Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation.”

For Barhead, this is the third year running the company has been admitted to the group. It follows the company's recent win at Microsoft's global partner awards.

"The Barhead team is 100 percent focused on Microsoft and Business Applications. That the team's commitment and dedication is again recognised with such a prestigious award is fitting testament to their efforts and to those of our customers,” Barhead's CEO and co-founder Ken Struthers said.

For Fusion5, the company's general manager for CRM Kristy brown said in a statement that the company's unbroken four-year run was "all the more impressive given that it only launched its Microsoft practice in early 2016."

"As one of just 84 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle members worldwide, this recognition places Fusion5 in the top 1 percent of Microsoft partners.

"There are currently 67,000 Microsoft partners globally, so competition for membership is fiercely contested – and highly valued.

“We see our inclusion in the Inner Circle as a key point of difference for us in our local market. It provides us with early access to key product information, and the ability to drive partner and product programme strategies in a direction we know will resonate in our local geography. It provides us with a voice on the Global Stage and ensures we continue to drive the best strategy for our customers’ success.”

Global companies with Australian operations admitted to the group include: Capgemini, DXC Technology, EY, Hitachi Solutions, KPMG and PwC. The full list is available here.