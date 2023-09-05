Barhead joins Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle

Microsoft partner and CRN Impact Awards finalist Barhead Solutions has once again been made a member of the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle, described as an elite global group of partners, based on their sales achievements.

The membership is for the 2023-24 year, and will see Barhead invited to the Inner Circle Summit in 2024, as well as virtual meetings until then in which partners can discuss strategy with each other and Microsoft senior leaders, and learn about roadmaps and future plans.

Microsoft business application partner strategy lead Peter Jensen said that with the Inner Circle distinction, the company recognises a group of partners that have excelled at accelerating their customers' digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions.

"We are incredibly proud of our track record of launching industry-focused solutions that have

made an impact not only for customers, but also on entire communities," Barhead chief executive Ken Struthers said.

"This distinction of being included in the Inner Circle proves the effectivity of Barhead’s

industry focus, which we will leverage to advise customers on how to maximise Microsoft

Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform, and other emerging technologies such as Dynamics

365 Copilot, Microsoft's enterprise-ready AI," Struthers added.

Barhead has been a Microsoft Inner Circle member in the past, along with Fusion5, for the 2020-21 year.