Barhead, LAB3, Accenture, Avanade win Microsoft partner awards

Microsoft has awarded Barhead Solutions, Lab3, Accenture and Avanade with partner awards ahead of its upcoming digital-only Inspire conference later this month.

Accenture and Avanade, who maintain a three-way alliance with Microsoft, were awarded as joint 2020 Australian Partners of the Year for their work with digital transformation to the cloud over the past year, as well as their leadership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two companies helped migrate some 50 Australian government agencies to Azure within a six-month period, while also creating the world’s first multi-tenanted SAP migration.

Accenture/Avanade also helped a major Brisbane hospital to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, developing an app that helped doctors monitor the health and recovery of patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms. It was built within 10 days and is based on Power Apps, Power Automate, and Azure API Management.

Last year's CRN Fast50 winner LAB3 meanwhile is the inaugural recipient of Microsoft Australia’s new award, the 2020 Australia Growth Award, for significant progress in demonstrating exemplary values and achievements.

Founded in 2017, LAB3 develops proprietary intellectual property and provides managed services, including Fourpoint (manufacturing IoT & analytics solution), SensorMine (a mining IoT and data platform), Azure Bedrock (Azure scaffolding as code) for highly regulated industries such as financial services and LAB3 Teams calling.



Sydney-based Barhead Solutions was awarded a global award for its work with not-for-profit organisations, the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Social Impact.

Specifically, Barhead received the award for its work with YMCA Victoria where it automated the organisation’s JobKeeper application process with Microsoft's Power Platform.

The company was handpicked by Microsoft for the project due to its speciality in the technology.

Co-founder and CEO Ken Struthers said Barhead was “completely dedicated to delivering business solutions via the breadth of Microsoft cloud technologies”.

“We work closely with Microsoft Partner Development Manager and the One Commercial

Partner team to help join the dots across the various cloud solutions.

The company has a dedicated not-for-profit (NFP) division and co-founder John Orrock said the award recognised Barhead’s position as a global leader in the sector.

“Our focus on the NFP sector, with a dedicated NFP practice, has not only been important for

our growth, but is also seen by the team as a sign that we are helping organisations that make

the world a better place,” he said.

“This Microsoft recognition means long-term partners and customers can rest assured that

their trust in Barhead as both an adviser and a system integrator is well-placed.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were classified in several categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“It is an honour to recognise the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” Microsoft channel boss Gavriella Schuster said in a statement.

“These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex

challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating

virtually to helping customers realise their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond.

I am proud to honour and congratulate each winner and finalist.”