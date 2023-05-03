Barhead named Microsoft Dynamics 365 leader by ISG

Microsoft partner and CRN Impact Awards finalist Barhead Solutions has been named a leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform services for a second year by global research and advisory firm ISG.

In its Provider Lens Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report, ISG has placed Barhead in the leader quadrant, alongside global system integrators such as Accenture, DXC Technology, Velrada and PwC.

Barhead said that in order to be placed in this quadrant, a company needs to hold a strong market position in terms of revenue and successful deals won, as well as a strong strategy and vision, and an effective marketing presence and brand reputation.

“This recognition is proof of our success in developing and implementing compelling products and services across different industries," Ken Struthers, Barhead co-founder and chief executive said.

ISG lead analyst Craig Baty said, “Barhead is a clear leader in two ISG Provider Lens quadrants this year: Dynamics 365 services and Power Platform services.”

“Barhead has an enviable Dynamics 365 capability in Australia and is one of nine certified Microsoft Business Applications ISV Development Centre organisations globally."

"Their expertise extends to product development by ISVs, utilising Microsoft’s Power Platform,” Baty said.

It was also noted by Baty that Barhead won the 2022 Microsoft Community Response award for developing scalable low-code solutions to address pandemic-related issues in disadvantaged Australian communities

“We acknowledge the substantial accomplishments of Barhead, a partner organisation that has contributed significantly to improving technology and processes in businesses across different industries with the collaboration of Microsoft,” Microsoft ANZ business group lead, business applications Liz Blatchford said.

Barhead operates in the industries of financial services, not-for-profit, higher education, local government, retail, property and construction, and has recently expanded to finance and operations, and business central as well.

The company recently launched two Microsoft-based ISV solutions including contract and matter management solution Consensus, and a fundraising solution for not-for-profit organisations, Barhead Fundraising Solution.

“The company invested in consulting processes and people skills around Microsoft AI and OpenAI, which will enable our consultants to further enhance their capabilities and provide even advanced services to our customers efficiently," John Orroc, Barhead co-founder and acting head of delivery said.