Barhead names new head of delivery to guide rapid expansion

Microsoft specialist MSP Barhead has named Travis Meek as the company’s new head of delivery, a role he has been serving in since April of this year.

Meek is stepping up to help streamline the processes of customer delivery and winning new business as Barhead continues its rapid growth.

Previously the customer implementation and services director for SAP partner Rizing HCM, Meek also brings experience in delivery, business transformation and implementation from his time with IBM and Cisco in the early 2000s and at several consulting firms since.

“Where Barhead’s at right now is that we’re going through quite a bit of growth - massive growth. We have an enormous amount of work, we have a really good awareness in the brand, and we have a great relationship with Microsoft,” said chief executive Ken Struthers.

He added that this all adds up to “a need for steerage,” which is where Meek comes in.

“We need to balance our delivery capability and the growth of that capability with supporting the sales coming through, as well as making sure we can manage expectations with our internal teams and our customers. We have to come up with a flexible model to support all that as we’re growing.”

Meek said he is keen to meet one of Barhead’s major KPIs – doubling the delivery team in 3 to 6 months through internal upskilling, quick onboarding, and junior and graduate programs.

“Success is about my team. It’s about our culture and our ways of working. That’s reflected in a high retention rate, happy team members, progression, and support,” Meek said.

“It’s also about having fun! Having everyone really engaged, like a piece of the team jigsaw, not just a cog in the machine. We’re here and want to be a part of your career journey, and want you to be a part of Barhead’s journey, too. When we have an empowered workforce that really enjoys doing projects the Barhead way, the project will become successful! Success breeds success.”

He adds that he believes success is measured by how the customer feels about the process and the outcomes.

“Success for a project is defined by the customer. We want to be the vehicle for their success. So really, success in our eyes is on a case by case basis - it’s about great customer experience. We want all customers to have a great journey with us.”

Meek will also be looking to build collaboration, particularly between sales and delivery teams, improve resource management, and guide Barhead to build out with “integrity, longevity, and customer focus.”