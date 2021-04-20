Barhead names six business unit leaders amid structure revamp

By on
Barhead names six business unit leaders amid structure revamp
L-R: Doug Maloney, Amanda Stenson, David Hodgson, Ken Struthers, Mike Medves, Jennifer Maritz.

Microsoft Gold Partner Barhead has shaken up its structure appointing six business unit leaders to support co-founder Ken Struthers as chief executive.

Struthers said he identified Microsoft’s increasing relevance for Australian enterprises in the post-COVID environment, adding that Barhead is aiming to double both revenue and staff numbers by the end of 2022. 

“We want to capitalise on the many opportunities that Microsoft is creating, and to do this effectively we need more leaders and have focused industry teams addressing our key verticals,” he said. 

Amanda Stenson, who has been leading the company’s not-for-profit team since the end of 2019 will continue heading the not-for-profit (NFP) business unit.

Stenson has two decades experience of working with NFPs to improve stakeholder engagement through digital technologies and she and her team were named Microsoft’s 2020 Global Partner of the Year for Social Impact.

Doug Maloney joined the team as head of the IP and product unit, bringing his experience introducing new IP to the marketplace, including his recent leadership of AI consulting and design firm AlphaIndigo and stints at Optus and Vodafone driving innovation and product development.

Mike Medves is maintaining leadership of Barhead’s Power Platform business unit, which he has been leading since 2018.

Jennifer Maritz promoted from head of sales to general manager for the finance and operations solutions unit.

Ben Ganter is temporarily taking up the role of head of the professional services and will remain part of the leadership team in a new role in the future. 

Former professional services head David Hodgson has been promoted to head of strategic partnerships.

Barhead Co-founder John Orrock added, “Post COVID, the business environment is experiencing a fundamental reorganising and upgrading of enterprise capability. Technology is at the heart of enabling these business improvements. The next generation of business applications is not a selection of siloed solutions, but solutions built around leveraging data regardless of where it resides. Real-time data analysis accelerates innovation and the power of AI. At the same time enterprises need to find new ways to manage remote and local workflows in their own organisations to meet the challenges of disrupted supply chains.” 

