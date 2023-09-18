Barhead Solutions streamlines legal procurement for Bureau of Meteorology

Microsoft partner Barhead Solutions has transitioned the Bureau of Meteorology's legal team to its contract and matter management solution Consensus, resulting in improved data security and streamlined processes.

Built on the Microsoft cloud, Consensus provides legal, procurement and contracting teams with an automated and integrated workflow across documents, data, contracts and matters.

The Bureau's previous internally built matter management software failed to help its legal team sufficiently keep track of contracts and other critical information.

Completed in late 2022, the transition to Consensus has improved workflows and provided an organised and up-to-date database of contracts and crucial information.

Consensus' integration with Microsoft apps has allowed staff to easily find key information and collaborate on critical matters.

This has helped cut down admin time and reduce department overhead, resulting in cost savings for the Bureau.

Consensus has also provided the Bureau's legal team with greater control of its sensitive data.

"As organisations transition to the cloud, legal teams are becoming increasingly concerned with data sovereignty and security, which is why our team ensured customers have complete control over their data within Consensus," Consensus’ engagement manager Amanda Fajerman said.

"In addition, as legal teams prepare for generative AI and Copilot, we have seen an increased awareness in the use of Microsoft technology for information and knowledge management."