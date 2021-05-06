Barhead Solutions taps Jennifer Maritz to lead new ERP division

Barhead Solutions has appointed Jennifer Maritz to lead its new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) division with the new role of general manager for finance and operations solutions.

The new business arm aims to develop end-to-end data-enriched, cloud-native, future-proof financial systems using Microsoft’s tech.

Barhead said the new ERP-focused arm came out of an identified need to tend to clients’ ERP side of their businesses, capitalising on Microsoft’s Power Platform.

“As Microsoft evolves, selling One Microsoft, it’s important that Barhead supports our customers across all pillars of the business application stack,” Barhead chief executive Ken Struthers said.

“As Microsoft focuses on business transformation, being able to support end-to-end solutions, from CRM through to finance, is more important now than ever before.”

Maritz was most recently Barhead’s head of sales, which she held since joining the company in 2019. She also briefly ran Sydney-based startup Nvoi from 2016 to 2019, after finishing her 19-year career at IBM.

Speaking on her new role, Maritz said, “Microsoft doesn’t sell business applications for the (finance) cloud and there aren’t many partners in Australia doing ERP. Hence there is the need to expand the number of people in the field to get significantly more market penetration and traction for Microsoft in the ERP space.”

“ERP is at the heart of almost everybody’s business. Traditionally people have had to make significant investments in large, complex applications such as SAP and Oracle, or make do with smaller ’off the shelf’ solutions like Xero and MYOB.

“As companies have grown, the off the shelf software no longer is sufficient to meet their needs but large scale solutions are overkill. There really hasn’t been much choice in mid-to large market ERP applications to support these growing enterprises.”