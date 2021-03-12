Barracuda opens up zero trust network access solution to MSPs

Barracuda Networks is making its CloudGen Access solution accessible for MSPs and making updates to its cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.

The zero trust network access solution, CloudGen Access, was launched in November 2020 following the acquisition of Fyde.

It is being updated with monthly pricing options and multi-tenant management to allow MSP partners to add the solution to their offerings.

“As the network has become more amorphous, particularly over the past 12 months, relying on traditional measures such as a firewall alone to protect networks and customers’ devices has become inconvenient and insufficient, particularly given the significant rise in remote work and cloud adoption,” said zero trust access vice president Sinan Eren, Vice President Zero Trust Access.

“CloudGen Access helps enable secure, reliable, and fast access to cloud and on-premises applications and workloads from any device and location.”

The company is rebranding its Managed Workplace solution to Barracuda RMM, as well as adding integration with Intronis Backup, a software-only solution for hybrid local and cloud backup services.

MSP partners will be able to deploy agents, identify what to back up, where the backups are stored, and how often backups are performed through a central platform, as well as set up alerts to monitor backup progress, sync to their professional service automation tool and access backup reports.

It is also adding improved Microsoft patch management and making improvements to the Central Dashboard based on feedback from partners.

Barracuda is introducing a new migration service, in which Barracuda MSP’s team will setup and configure Barracuda RMM, ensuring that existing preferences and needs are considered.

This includes setup of service plans, branding, monitoring and alerting polices, automations, and maintenance schedules including patch management. Integrations are configured and ready for the MSP’s use.

The service also features a coordinated onboarding process with the MSP through the deployment.