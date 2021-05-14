BeeCastle adds data insight tools to MSP dashboard

BeeCastle has added new analytics features to its activity dashboards to provide an offering that can aid MSPs with a structured and data-driven go-to-market strategy.

BeeCastle chief executive Tom Hilton said that many MSPs are recognising that the best service delivery or technical expertise is often not enough to grow.

“Instead, the fastest-growing MSPs we work with are very deliberate about planning and measuring marketing, sales and account management activities. Instead of relying on intuition or reactive approaches, they can directly tie the activities of their teams to the key bottom-line measurements: acquisition, increased share of wallet and reduced churn,” he said.

The platform automatically ingests all activity using the data in Microsoft 365 and ConnectWise and produces real-time dashboards to provide useful insights.

The first new feature is the ability to track trends in customer meetings with the Team Activity and My Activity pages.

The ‘First Meetings’ capability shows users how often their team has met with companies for the first time. Comparing this chart against others provides an at-a-glance view of whether your team is spending more time ‘hunting’ or ‘farming’.

The second feature allows users to segment their customer base and, for any given period, analyse what percentage of companies have or have not had a meaningful interaction.

The platform also offers the ability to ingest data from Microsoft into ConnectWise if they are not in the CRM but have had high levels of engagement.

BeeCastle also helps sanitise ConnectWise (and other CRM) data by ingesting a users’ Microsoft data to provide an export of contacts who are not currently in the CRM but have had high engagement.

Head of partnerships Andrew Browne added that technology now has a role to play for many MSPs in adopting a data-driven sales approach.

“To move from an intuitive to a structured approach, you often need data and some help. Our MSP partners typically leverage platforms like Bombora, ConnectWise Sell & BeeCastle to improve their sales efficiency & effectiveness.”

He said that BeeCastle is paving the way for MSPs to adopt this data-driven approach to account management through their relationship analytics product.

“We have seen a lot of success with Managed Service Providers who use BeeCastle with ConnectWise for a 360 degree view of client relationships. It’s always surprising to see how engaged their teams actually are and where they are spending their time,” Browne said.