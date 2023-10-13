Bendigo Bank taps Cognizant for Google Cloud migration

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has announced it has migrated its digital banking system to Google Cloud with the help of global systems integrator Cognizant.

Completed in May 2023, the migration is part of the bank's digital transformation program that aims to move 50 per cent of its business to the cloud by the 2024 financial year.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has so far moved 33 per cent of its applications to Google Cloud.

The migration has reduced deployment times for upgrades to the bank's customer-facing digital banking application to 15 minutes and provided 99.9 per cent availability across its underlying cloud infrastructure.

Google Kubernetes Engine allows the bank to scale digital workloads up and down to meet demand, which has reduced costs and environmental impact while improving reliability during peak usage times.

The migration also brings Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s digital banking app onto the same infrastructure as the company’s digital bank, Up.

“As the most trusted bank, this milestone is a critical enabler in helping Bendigo and Adelaide Bank deliver a better digital banking experience and meet growing customer preferences to interact with us digitally,” Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's CIO Andrew Cresp said.

“With this foundational work with Google Cloud now complete, we’re able to respond to customer needs faster.”

"Google Cloud has a deep understanding of the Australian financial services industry and the regulatory environment in which we operate."

"That, alongside the invaluable training and certification support we received, and Google’s approach to security and customer data protection, has made them a great fit for Bendigo Bank since 2018.”

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will also apply BigQuery and AI platform Vertex AI to its recently-released open data lakehouse to simplify customer data management.

“Modernising one of Australia’s largest retail banks takes long-term commitment and vision,” ANZ VP of Google Cloud Alister Dias said.

"Building its digital banking system on Google Cloud enables Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to not just radically strengthen its customer value proposition at scale, but also take even bolder steps into digital experiences with confidence.”