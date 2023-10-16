Berkley Insurance gets Nutanix Cloud uplift with Datacom

Trans-Tasman IT services provider Datacom has enabled Berkley Insurance Australia (BIA) to migrate its IT infrastructure to the Nutanix Cloud.

The migration has improved performance for the company's infrastructure that supports its 135 underwriters, claims managers and supporting workforce, while enabling its IT team to save time to focus on service delivery and cybersecurity.

Datacom recommended Nutanix when BIA’s previous technology was approaching end of life, highlighting its simplified management capabilities, resiliency and ability to improve performance.

“Our relationship with Datacom spans many years," BIA's IT infrastructure manager Jamie Rojas said.

"We’ve built a lot of trust over time – the team there understands our desire to constantly refresh and use technology for better user experience and to drive our business forward.”

The migration came after BIA identified the risk of its previous technology not matching future requirements for its underwriting and claims system.

“Our underwriting and claims system is an important part of our business," Rojas said.

"From policy issue to claims processing, my role is to ensure IT isn’t a bottleneck to business operations."

"When we determined that our old system may not support future business needs, we went to market for something that is simpler to manage, more resilient, and improved performance.”

“Speed and performance are non-negotiables for us. With Nutanix, everything is sized and has capacity for our busiest time of year."

"BIA’s fast response times are certainly testament to our people, but to pedal at speed, they need an infrastructure engine that allows them to be there for our brokers, without fail.”

Nutanix's ANZ managing director Damien McDade said BIA's backend infrastructure investment has helped ensure its front-end client services stand out in the industry.

“In insurance and financial services, every second counts,” he said.

“By prioritising performance and simplicity, BIA’s staff can always access the tools they need to support their clients, while IT staff are freed up to deliver more value to the business.”