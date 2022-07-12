Best Technology Services harvests data for agriculture data analytics firm The Yield

By on
Best Technology Services harvests data for agriculture data analytics firm The Yield

Agriculture data analytics company The Yield contracted IoT specialist Best Technology Services to install and manage sensors on farms across Australia, which allowed it to scale and continue operations during COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Yield provides predictions around weather and harvest quality and quantity which allow harvesters to mitigate risks, maximise returns and improve commercial outcomes and accountability.

The Yield operations manager Taimoor Qasim said the company's clients were perennial harvesters scattered in remote areas across the nation from far north Queensland to the north coast of Tasmania and South Australia’s wine regions.

“If a company with resources only in Sydney covered all our locations, it would just be impossible,” Qasim said.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

The Yield first turned to Best Technology Services in December 2017 when it realised that it could scale by outsourcing its servicing, connection and installation responsibilities to a managed services provider, but that the extent of the partnership’s benefits revealed itself during pandemic restrictions.

“Through its partnership with Best, The Yield was able to de-risk its operating model by upskilling people within each state and ultimately mitigate the pandemic’s impact on its customers,” Qasim said.

Qasim said that the partnership had allowed The Yield to focus on the network design, setup, integration of its IoT solution, and data analytics services instead of installing and managing the sensors.

“Using IoT on farms is just brand new, it’s cutting edge. To make something that fresh work, you need to be agile, you need to learn from your mistakes and have patience to let the system work itself.”

“We had the best project manager, John Burrows specifically, and the Best project management
team was super agile. They were very keen to learn from mistakes and turn them into successes.”

Best Technology Services launched its field support services BestCare in March this year, which delivers on-site technology field services like network technology installation and support services to the MSPs IT and telco channel partner clients.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
agriculturalit best technology services internet of things iot services the yield

Partner Content

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft Australia channel chief Rachel Bondi moves to Asia

Microsoft Australia channel chief Rachel Bondi moves to Asia
Infrastructure firms told to report cyberattacks within 12 hours

Infrastructure firms told to report cyberattacks within 12 hours
Oracle reportedly mulled layoffs, cuts

Oracle reportedly mulled layoffs, cuts

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?