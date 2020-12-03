Best Technology Services launches new partner services

Channel partner-only field services company Best Technology Services has launched a new suite of services for its partners called BestCare.

According to Best Technology Services, the new program offers fixed price service calls, service quality guarantees, self-service, subscription billing and job completion certainty.

BestCare is aimed at Best’s channel partners like CRN Fast 50 2020 No. 9 Comscentre, Thomas Duryea Logicalis and Nexon, for which the services provider performs installation and on-site support functions.

Chief executive John McVicker said BestCare would provide partners with the availability to predictably deliver strong customer experiences, grow their revenues and strengthen existing customer relationships.

“At a time of profound change for the Channel, BestCare provides a unique set of tools that gives partners complete control and predictability around field services and transforms both their revenues and relationships with their customers,” McVicker said.

“We have learned that in order to help Partners succeed we have to continue to innovate and that value can be summed up in a simple equation – Control + Predictability = Value.”