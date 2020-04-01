Bevan Slattery calls out Canberra Data Centre for withholding access

Bevan Slattery calls out Canberra Data Centre for withholding access
Bevan Slattery

Serial entrepreneur Bevan Slattery has criticised colocation provider Canberra Data Centres (CDC) for not giving other carriers access to government cloud hosted services.

Slattery, who founded multiple telecommunications and data centre companies like NextDC, Superloop, Megaport and more, took to LinkedIn accusing CDC of exploiting the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic by continuing to restrict access to the services.

“In times of crisis it's awesome to see so many people pull together. At the same time it's disappointing to see companies exploit this for their commercial benefit,” Slattery said.

He urged the federal government to “make a concerted effort” to move away from “monopoly providers” that are also massive single points of failure.

CRN has contacted CDC multiple times for comment.

CDC touts itself as the largest colocation provider for the Australian government, operating two data centres over two campus sites within the Australian Capital Territory.

