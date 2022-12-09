Bigtincan completes capital raising despite suitor SQN Investors' concerns

By on
Bigtincan completes capital raising despite suitor SQN Investors' concerns

Australia's Bigtincan Holdings Ltd completed a $35 million equity raising on Thursday, hours after top shareholder and suitor SQN Investors called it "highly dilutive" and "value-destructive".

SQN, Bigtincan's top shareholder with a 13.6  percent stake, had voiced its opposition to the placement, urging the software firm to not go through with any capital raise or acquisitions, in a letter released in early market hours.

"We urge you to not pursue any capital raise or do any acquisitions at this time," SQN said in its letter to Bigtincan, referring to a media report that the Sydney-based company's shares were on a trading halt pending a placement.

"We would urge you to instead honour your fiduciary obligations and engage with the various parties that have approached you about a control transaction, including SQN Investors."

After market hours, Bigtincan said it had concluded a placement resulting in the issue of 50 million new shares and a share purchase plan leading to an issuance of up to $10,000 worth of new shares to execute various mergers and acquisitions.

The issue price of $0.60 per share represented a sharp discount to SQN's buyout offer of $0.80 apiece made last week, which valued the Sydney-based software firm at $441.9 million.

"The company has identified a number of potential strategic M&A targets that it would like to pursue to accelerate its product roadmap," Bigtincan said in its statement.

SQN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the capital raising.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu Sahu)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
bigtincan finance software sqn investors

Partner Content

Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company

Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company
AWS unveils new offerings for channel partners

AWS unveils new offerings for channel partners
NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Australian Securities Exchange to cut up to 200 jobs from blockchain project

Australian Securities Exchange to cut up to 200 jobs from blockchain project

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?