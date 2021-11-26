Bitdefender ANZ boss Demetrios Georgiou jumps to Secureworks

By on
Bitdefender ANZ boss Demetrios Georgiou jumps to Secureworks
Demetrios Georgiou (Secureworks)

Bitdefender ANZ regional director Demetrios Georgiou has revealed he has left the company to join fellow security vendor Secureworks.

Georgiou revealed the move in LinkedIn, confirming he left Bitdefender this month to become Secureworks’ sales director and general manager for Asia-Pacific.

In Secureworks’ announcement, Georgiou said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join Secureworks at a time of astronomical growth, evidenced by Secureworks Taegis XDR reaching $100 million in ARR within the first two years of launch.”

“[Secureworks] is uniquely positioned to help organisations find the solution that solves security’s toughest challenges, and there’s nothing better than knowing our work helps security analysts sleep easier and CISO’s focus more time on strategy.”

Secureworks specialises in security analytics, SecOps, incident response, threat hunting and threat intelligence through its Taegis security analytics platform. The company is majority-owned by Dell Technologies.

Georgiou’s hiring comes after Secureworks hired Murray Whitlocke-Jones as its head of channel in May 2021, as the vendor heavily invested to expand its partner program across Asia Pacific.

This included appointing Nextgen as its distributor for the region, aiming to help grow the Taegis platform’s customer base.

Nextgen Asia managing director Wendy O’Keeffe said, “We have been partnering with Secureworks for just over nine months across the APAC region, and I couldn’t be happier with the partnership and the progress we have made together.

"Murray has been such a delight to work with. He is a seasoned professional, and he brings that experience to this region. There is a cultural fit alignment, with us both seeking growth, innovation and agility. With more than 20 years of experience across business growth roles and channel enablement, Murray is well placed and well-resourced to support the growth of Secureworks APAC alongside Demetrios.”

Demetriou joined Bitdefender as its ANZ regional director in 2018, leading the vendor’s sales and marketing, operations, pre-sales and post-sales for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to that, he worked at Webroot from 2013 to 2017 in various APAC channel roles. He also worked at Avnet (now Tech Data), M. Tech Australia, SQL Tools, CA Technologies and Insight in various sales and business development roles.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bitdefender demetrios georgiou secureworks security

Partner Content

Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money

Sponsored Whitepapers

Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard

Most Read Articles

Virtual IT Group buys up Melbourne&#8217;s ITtelligent

Virtual IT Group buys up Melbourne’s ITtelligent
Partners: Microsoft&#8217;s new pricing an &#8220;embraceable change&#8221;

Partners: Microsoft’s new pricing an “embraceable change”
Tesserent names Kurt Hansen sole CEO

Tesserent names Kurt Hansen sole CEO
Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering

Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?