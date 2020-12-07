Bitdefender launches new MSP solution

Security vendor Bitdefender has unveiled a new cloud-based dedicated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution for enterprise customers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The new EDR package is resource-light for easy deployment and management and runs alongside third-party prevention technologies, according to the vendor.

The new solution combines endpoint telemetry, human risk analytics and advanced threat detection.

Bitdefender said the detection capabilities enable quick visibility into vulnerable systems on premise or in cloud environments.

“Businesses and MSPs struggle to keep pace with an onslaught of attacks as cybercriminals work diligently to capitalise on the industry’s shift to less secure remote work environments for the foreseeable future,” Bitdefender’s marketing boss Gavin Hill said.

In addition, Bitdefender has updated its GravityZone platform which underpins its business solutions portfolio.

The solution now features an executive dashboard that displays key information in a consolidated graphical representation covering threat detections and automatic actions taken, as well as current endpoint inventory.

The company has improved integration with security incident event management systems (SIEMs) by enabling the forwarding of “raw” and “system” events from protected endpoints.

The new feature, available for both cloud and on-premises deployments, allows search through raw endpoint data with the help of a SIEM. Bitdefender said this complements the search capability embedded in its EDR product.

Lastly, ransomware mitigation has been added for MSPs and customers using the cloud-based console. This involves encrypted file restoration from tamper-proof copies, following a ransomware attack, the vendor said.

