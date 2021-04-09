Bitdefender launches refurbished partner program

Bitdefender is making changes to its Partner Advantage Network channel program to take advantage of increasing its number of active partners by 21 percent last year. 

The changes include adding access to improved margins on threat detection and response solutions, and protection for incumbents at the customer renewal phase, as well as a redesigned portal and a new e-learning platform for training and support.

A statement from the company said that the changes to the program were made to build on the its growth in 2020.

The expanded channel program provides sales, marketing and operational support for partners based on their specialisation. It includes multiple levels with increasing benefits as partners conduct more business with Bitdefender. 

The new program will offer an automatically tracked and calculated “financial advantage” to partners who maintain licence renewals with customers.

The endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions include extended detection and response (XDR), cloud workload security and managed detection and response (MDR).

The partner portal has been updated to allow partners access to sales and marketing tools, as well as the new e-learning platform for sales and technical tutorials and training. 

Bitdefender business solutions group president and general manager Steve Kelley described the updates as “once again raising the bar for channel partner programs to support growth and profitability while capitalising on the tremendous demand for market-leading endpoint security technologies.”

“The enhanced benefits and features of our Partner Advantage Network program are based on direct feedback from more than 20,000 channel partners and make our program one of the most lucrative in the world for resellers and distributors,” Kelley added.

