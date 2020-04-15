Bitdefender simplifies partner buying process to expand channel

Bitdefender has simplified the way channel partners can sell its antivirus products directly to both individual consumers and small businesses with a new portal.

The Consumer Reseller Portal allows resellers to order Bitdefender end user licences and receive activation codes on-demand in electronic format, bypassing conventional distribution networks.

As a special launch offer, Bitdefender will be granting subscribers the “Certified Partner” status, which includes additional margin.

Bitdefender ANZ regional director Demetrios Georgiou told CRN the platform was launched to help support the market amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Aside from our usual reseller partners, we have business partners that also support consumers as well as some really small businesses, so we needed to launch a platform to help these partners be able to be self-sustainable with having the right marketing tools and product sheets in front of them, while also rewarding them,” Georgiou said.

Georgiou said that this specific set of partners would usually buy licences either directly through Bitdefender or a distributor at a set price with no attached incentives.

“They’re kind of a forgotten market and we wanted to come up with a program where we took what we do on the business side and bring it into that space,” he added.

Bitdefender marketing materials said the portal is aimed at “professionals” who want to resell Bitdefender products, but Georgiou clarified that not just any IT pro can sign up as a partner, as the portal would require an ABN number to sign up.

“We ensure that we police it in a fashion where we can support people who are actually doing business, rather than those who are not really a small business,” Georgiou added.

“Those who don’t meet the criteria can still refer customers in a consulting capacity in a separate Bitdefender program.”

A screenshot of the Consumer Reseller Portal in action

The portal also offers loyalty rewards over the long term, where each sale would not only net a partner a margin on the transaction, but also be able to earn commissions when a customer renews the subscription in the following years.

Bitdefender said the new portal has been “well greeted” by IT professionals following its launch in Europe in January 2020, with more than 200 resellers registered at launch and more than 1000 orders placed. The vendor anticipates that Australia will have a similar reception.

Bitdefender commercial director Maxime Habert said in the announcement that with a strong local presence and a significant network across the country, IT resellers are the closest partners to end users.

“They support and advise their customers over the long term by providing services, going beyond the simple purchase of IT equipment. Our goal is to associate these partners with our growth for the whole customer lifecycle.”