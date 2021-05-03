BlackBerry ANZ boss Jason Duerden jumps to SentinelOne

Cybersecurity platform vendor SentinelOne has hired former BlackBerry ANZ boss Jason Duerden as its regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

Duerden announced the move on LinkedIn, revealing he had left BlackBerry in December 2020 and took a four-month break before taking on the new role.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I have joined SentinelOne!” Duerden’s LinkedIn post read.

“After finishing my last gig in December and taking a fantastic 4 month break, it is clear to me that the A/NZ market is buzzing again. During my assessment phase, it was amazing to see the amount of super cool and innovative startups launching into the A/NZ market.”

The hiring also comes following SentinelOne’s hiring of former BlackBerry exec Joe McPhillips as APAC channel chief in April.

Duerden started his IT career at cybersecurity provider Aquion as part of its enterprise sales team from 2015 to 2017. He later joined Cylance, one of Aquion’s channel partners, in 2017 as APAC channel chief and was named ANZ country manager the same year.

Cylance was later acquired by BlackBerry in early 2020, with Duerden staying on as BlackBerry ANZ managing director. He left the company in December 2020.

Speaking on this new role Duerden said on LinkedIn that he joined SentinelOne as he believes the company’s endpoint and XDR security platform is what the market has been asking for and that now is SentinelOne’s time to shine.

“The endpoint security market has been in a state of massive change for the last 10 years, with stalwart companies disappearing and startups disrupting,” Duerden said.

“The promises of AI and ML, the dependence of humans to drive ''smarter'' EDR solutions - the truth is a self healing endpoint wasn't realised, until now!”