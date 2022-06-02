BlackBerry appoints EMT Distribution as ANZ distie

Cybersecurity vendor BlackBerry has named EMT Distribution as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The vendor adds to its local distribution agreements, with the Crayon-owned EMT joining its existing distie, Arrow ECS.

BlackBerry said the appointment comes as it looks to tap into EMT’s “extensive” network of channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs.

The product offerings covered by the agreement include Cylance AI-powered solutions like the full BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which includes CylancePROTECT, CylanceOPTICS and CylanceGUARD.

BlackBerry will also train and certify EMT’s technical engineers to help them deliver specialised support across ANZ.

“BlackBerry’s intelligent cybersecurity solutions and services can address the multi-layer needs of large companies and easy-to-manage cybersecurity for small and medium enterprises,” EMT senior sales manager Shane Mahney said.

“Partners like VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and SIs can grow their advanced cybersecurity businesses and services revenues, helping organisations save valuable time and resources.”

BlackBerry APAC director of channel partner and alliances Graeme Pyper said, “We are excited to announce BlackBerry is expanding our distribution network in Australia and New Zealand with EMT Distribution.”

“By leveraging BlackBerry’s seventh generation AI engine and on-demand cybersecurity experts, organisations can both prevent threats and address IT security skills gaps – so they can get on with running their business.”

Pyper told CRN that the appointment also comes as BlackBerry seeks to double down on the small-to-medium enterprise and mid-market segments.

BlackBerry is touting CylanceGUARD, its 24/7 managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) service, as a way to address cyber-skills shortages across the region, offering access to trained threat prevention experts and BlackBerry’s suite of AI-enabled cybersecurity tools on a subscription-based model. The offering is targeted to businesses with lean or non-existent in-house security teams.

EMT group executive Richard Rundle said, “As organisations grapple with heightened cyber threats against data, end-points and infrastructure, traditional signature-based solutions struggle to address the scale of vulnerabilities and severity of attacks.”

“By expanding our offering with BlackBerry’s intelligent, AI-powered solutions and external security teams, we can further help customers of any size improve their security posture with a prevention-first approach.”