BlackBerry cheers top performing partners

BlackBerry has honoured its best performing partners for 2020 at the company's first virtual partner event in the region.

“In the past 12 months, we have seen significant growth in the BlackBerry business across Asia Pacific, which aligns with the full integration of BlackBerry and Cylance following acquisition,” said BlackBerry Spark ANZ MD Jason Duerden.

“Fueling our growth is our fantastic partner community, which has embraced our next-generation technologies to drive secure and efficient digital transformation across the region.

“BlackBerry’s APAC Partner Day is an important event in the calendar, when we come together to hear from our partners, arm them with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive, and celebrate their successes.”

The company handed out eight awards to its partners in the APAC region. The winners were:

A/NZ Partner of the Year and A/NZ Strategic Customer Win – Verizon ASIA Partner of the Year – Akati Sekurity India Partner of the Year – Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt. Ltd Strategic Customer Win of the Year – Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Ltd Rookie Partner of the Year – Hacktive Innovation Partner of the Year – iSEC7 APAC Distributor of the Year – Arrow ECS

Arrow ANZ MD Andrew Assad said of the distribution win, “We are humbled and honoured to receive this award and thank BlackBerry Spark for recognising our teamwork in this way. I’d also like to thank the teams at Arrow and BlackBerry Spark for their commitment to building success together”

BlackBerry also recently unveiled its new unified partner program at its global summit on 6 October, which merged the BlackBerry enterprise and Cylance partner programs.