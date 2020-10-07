BlackBerry combines enterprise and Cylance partner programs

BlackBerry has combined its Enterprise Partner Program and its Cylance Partner Programs into one comprehensive structure.

Dubbed BlackBerry Partner Program, the new program features a unified sales portal with access to an updated curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources to aid partners’ go-to-market efforts.

BlackBerry said the new program will give all 2200+ resellers and distributors globally access to the vendor’s entire portfolio of solutions, helping generate new revenue opportunities by offering customers security and endpoint management options.

Partners also get a new ‘partner protection’ feature, allowing partners to register their deals to receive higher discounts by working closely with BlackBerry’s field sales teams.

BlackBerry also introduced reseller partner tiers, i.e. Gold, Platinum and Emerald, which provide increased levels of benefits and discounts to partners based on their annual new business revenue targets and technical capabilities.

Some distributors will also have the ability to obtain back end rebates for achieving new business growth targets.

BlackBerry vice president of channel, alliances and field marketing May Mitchell said, “Partners are instrumental to BlackBerry’s growth goals and with the new unified global partner program, we have all of the necessary ingredients to help drive new revenue opportunities for them as organisations the world over struggle to maintain business continuity during a time in which the scale and variety of cyber threats continues to grow,”

“Thanks to our artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation-driven technology portfolio, no one delivers zero trust security like we do. We’re confident that the new program will be well received by partners who see significant opportunities amidst a security market and threat landscape that shows no signs of slowing down.”

