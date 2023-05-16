Blackberry honours partners at 2023 APAC awards

Two Australian companies have scored BlackBerry Partner Cybersecurity Sales Kick-off Award Ceremony 2023.

Award winners were selected from BlackBerry’s global partner network.

The selection critera was based on the partners' commitment to innovation and differentiation of BlackBerry cybersecurity products and brand in the market.

Melbourne-based IT services provider Intellect IT was awarded Blackberry's APAC managed security service provider (MSSP) of the Year.

“We are beyond pleased to be named BlackBerry’s MSSP Partner of the Year as we continue to focus on helping customers, many with scarce resources, benefit from AI cybersecurity solutions and services that can help to alleviate the burden of the IT skills shortage in Australia," Intellect IT director Max Soukhomlinov said.

“The 2023 Partner Awards highlight BlackBerry’s increased support for MSPs and MSSPs to help make enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions and support more accessible to the mid-market.”

Adelaide’s emt Distribution (a Crayon company) was awarded APAC Distributor of the Year, following its partnership announcement with BlackBerry in June 2022

“Since announcing our distribution partnership twelve months ago, our teams have worked closely together to deliver BlackBerry’s cutting-edge suite of AI-driven solutions to customers seeking better protection from increasing cyber threats," emt Distribution chief executive and vice president of security services APAC Richard Rundle said.

“We are proud to be named as BlackBerry’s Distribution Partner of the Year in APAC in recognition of our shared dedication to prevention-first cybersecurity, as our partnership goes from strength to strength.”

"As Australia and the Asia Pacific region face rising cyber threats, it’s an honour to reward the outstanding achievements of our BlackBerry partners who are helping to protect customers and enable business continuity," BlackBerry cybersecurity APAC vice president Tash Stamatelos said.

“Both emt Distribution and Intellect IT, along with our other winners, are well-deserving of their awards, showcasing how companies with a shared commitment in stopping cyberattacks can grow their business with BlackBerry."

"We are built to win as one solid team and looking forward to building upon our shared success," Stamatelos said.