BlackBerry launches Spark product bundles

Security vendor BlackBerry has launched new bundles for its Spark product range to offer channel partners new ways of selling the offerings.

Named BlackBerry Spark Suites, the bundles include either the vendor’s Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) products, the Unified Endpoint Security (UES) products and a combination of both.

The BlackBerry Spark UEM Suite includes the vendor’s traditional IoT business, including device and application management, Digital Rights Management, Identity and Access Management, SDK/custom apps, multi-channel notifications and regulated controls.

The Spark UEM Express Suite is a more streamlined version focusing on the device and application management.

The UES Suite includes offerings from the Cylance business, including endpoint security capabilities, including AI-driven user and entity behavior analytics, next-generation Mobile Threat Defense, Endpoint Protection, as well as Endpoint Detection and Response. BlackBerry will also add Data Loss Prevention and Secure Internet Gateway to the suite in the future.

The BlackBerry Spark Suite combines both the UEM and UES Suites in a holistic one-stop-shop solution.

In the announcement, Australian BlackBerry partner IT Easy shared its thoughts on the new bundled offerings.

IT Easy senior account manager Ian Simpson said: “Our customers consistently tell us that complexity and confusion over using disparate technology solutions are some of the biggest obstacles to delivering a truly effective cybersecurity strategy.

“As a result, we are seeing a shift towards consolidating cyber investment as digital transformation strategies mature. As we look toward a challenging economic period – the UES segment, as defined by Gartner, presents a huge opportunity for the channel, making this launch of BlackBerry Spark Suite bundles very timely indeed.”



BlackBerry also revealed that Australian payments provider BPAY Group has signed as a Spark UES Suite customer.

BPAY Group CIO Angela Donohoe said, “As a leading payments provider, BPAY Group must ensure complete trust in our operations, service delivery and especially, our data integrity.”

“BlackBerry’s AI and ML engine, with its proven ability to prevent, detect and respond to sophisticated threats, was a major consideration in our decision to deploy the BlackBerry Spark UES Suite.”