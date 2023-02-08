Blue Connections IT names Paul Wilson as CTO

Melbourne-based managed services provider Blue Connections IT has named Paul Wilson as its chief technology officer (CTO) as part of the business's strategic growth roadmap.

Wilson was promoted from his previous position as a solution architect for the company, which he has held since 2014.

In the newly created company role, Wilson will be responsible for the growth of Blue Connections IT's four key technical divisions.

In his new management position, he will ensure that the business continues to deliver niche and specialised IT and security solutions to its growing client base.

Prior to Blue Connections IT, Wilson worked on a contract for Treasury Wine Estates as a network consultant in 2014 in Melbourne.

He also worked in various roles in England, including at Daisy Group in Manchester as its presales solutions architect from 2010 to 2014, and as a network engineer from 2004 to 2010.

“Blue Connections IT has purposefully built deep in-house expertise so it doesn’t need to outsource," the company's executive officer Gordon Brownell said.

"Paul’s new position is a testament to Blue Connections IT’s growth focus and capability expansion to ensure that clients have access to the best technology advice, expertise, and solutions,” Brownell added.

Over the past few years, Blue Connections IT said its has grown from 40 staff to more than 200 Australian-based employees in the past few years. In November last year,

Blue Connections won IDG (intelligent devices) Australian Reseller of the Year at the Lenovo Partner Awards.